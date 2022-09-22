Bend police chief says city makes highest use of Red Flag Law to take guns from people at risk to self, others

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz told city councilors Wednesday evening that the city makes the highest use in the state of Oregon's Red Flag Law, which allows police or others to petition a court for an Extreme Risk Protection Order to take guns or other weapons away from people deemed a safety risk to themselves or others.

"We utilize it mostly around people who are family members who are reporting some sort of concern about a family member who is typically going through some sort of mental health crisis and afraid that they may use a firearm either for self harm or harm in the community," Krantz told the council.

Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller about the statistics on when and how frequently the Red Flag Law is used, and the process involved with issuing the order.

