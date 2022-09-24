Bend woman jailed in stabbing of stepmother during dispute

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend woman was arrested Friday evening on charges she stabbed her stepmother in the chest several times during a dispute, police said Saturday, adding that the victim is expected to survive the attack.

Police were called around 7:25 p.m. to a report of a dispute in the 2000 block of Northeast Redbay Lane, Patrol Lieutenant Mike Landolt said.

As officers responded to that location, they learned someone had been stabbed during the incident and was being taken to the St. Charles Bend emergency room, Landolt said.

Officers responded to both locations and soon determined the alleged victim, a 52-year-old Bend woman, had bene stabbed by her stepdaughter, Jaelene Lyman, the lieutenant said. Lyman was taken into custody by police at the home on Redbay Lane.

Investigators determined Lyman and the victim were staying at the home and got into a dispute. Landolt said there was an additional dispute that led to Lyman stabbing her stepmother several times in the chest.

The injuries are serious, Landolt said, but “do not appear to be fatal at this time.”

Lyman was taken to the Deschutes County Jail and lodged on charges of aggravated first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. She remained held without bail Saturday pending arraignment.

Landolt told NewsChannel 21 police have “no indications that drugs or alcohol were a factor” in the crime.