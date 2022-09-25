$225,000 fire at Deschutes Market Road log home traced to improper disposal of oily rags

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fire that caused $225,000 in damage and losses at a home east of Bend early Sunday was caused by the improper disposal of oil-soaked rags from a deck-staining project in a plastic trash can, officials said.

Bend Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched just after 3 a.m. to the reported structure fire in the 63000 block of Deschutes Market Road, Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering said. Initial reports were of flames venting from an attached garage.

The first crews to arrive found a 500-square-foot log garage fully involved and the fire extending to the exterior of a two-story 2,200-square-foot log home, built in 1988, Kettering said.

Two residents were not awakened by the fire and evacuated with fire department assistance. Kettering said smoke alarms inside the home did not sound, as the fire was on the exterior.

The garage, attached to the home by a covered breezeway, had its roof collapse and was a total loss. The home sustained minor smoke and water damage inside, with some charring on the exterior and minor roof involvement at the eaves on the west side of the home.

Damage was estimated at $150,000 to the structures and $75,000 to the contents, which included two vehicles that were destroyed, as well as several custom bicycles in the garage.

An investigation determined the fire originated in a plastic trash can inside the garage. Kettering said the homeowner spent several hours on Saturday staining his deck and disposed of the oil-soaked rags into the trash can.