New north Bend retail/housing area, to include relocated Costco, gets city Planning Commission thumbs-up

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The master plan for a new 52-acre commercial retail and development on the north end of Bend, including a 188,000-square-foot relocated Costco, won support Monday evening from the city's Planning Commission and goes before the City Council next month.

Unlike the current Costco location at the Forum Shopping Center on Highway 20 and Northeast 27th Street, the new Costco east of Highway 20, between Cooley Road and Robal Lane, would include a gas station and car wash, according to Powell Development Co.'s Gateway North Major Employment Master Plan.

More than 400 multi-unit dwellings are also planned on the site, while the planned Costco would have a “market delivery operations” warehouse delivery center, supporting online order processing and “last mile” delivery services, city planners said.

You can see the planners' summary below; the full staff reports are available at the Bend Planning Commission agenda.

There are also three retail pads for retail sales, a drive-thru restaurant and a standard restaurant. Numerous transportation improvements are planned, and deviations from development standards are proposed, such a 10-foot building height increase, from 45 to 55 feet.

City planning staff had recommended approval of the master plan, with several conditions.

The master plan proposal and Planning Commission recommendation is scheduled to go before city councilors at their Nov. 2 meeting. The city would still need to approve the specific developments' site plans, including one for Costco, before construction could begin.

Kelsey McGee is meeting with the city's principal planner to find out when we can expect to see building start. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.