Blazing meteor seen over Northwest, in Bend as well; Lincoln City PD sgt. captures it on dashcam

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A meteor was seen far and wide around the Northwest Wednesday night, including in Bend, and was captured on the dash camera of a Lincoln City police officer.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. and according to the police sergeant “emitted a bright green light and looked similar to a flare in the sky,” the agency’s Facebook post said.

It also could be seen from as far away as Bend, looking west, and appeared to be orange in color as it streaked downward in the sky for a couple of 1-2 seconds.