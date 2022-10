ODOT and a host of dignitaries broke ground Monday on the $175 million Bend North Corridor Project that will add two roundabouts on Highway 20, shift the Bend Parkway (Highway 97) eastward and turn the current Highway 97 segment into a Third Street extension into the major shopping area. Learn more here: ht tps://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=21229

