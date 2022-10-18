Roof of Bend’s Larkspur Community Center hit by vandals, leaks; new roof planned next year

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The roof of Bend Park and Rec District's Larkspur Community Center is going to get replaced a little early, as it originally was planned for 2026.

The park board Tuesday evening approved the $270,000 contract for Eagle Roofing Co. to do the roof renovation project.

The roof was originally installed in 2001 and has endured vandalism during construction and later leaks that prompted the decision to do the project sooner.

Bend Park and Rec's Communications and Community Relations Manager Julie Brown explained the vandalism.

"When the Larkspur addition was under construction, some people climbed up the side of the building and used a box-cutter to put 15 to 20 12- to 20-inch slices into the roofing fabric," Brown said. "We were able to get the roof patched, but once a hole is cut into a roofing system, it is only a matter of time before it leaks."

The vandals were never found, she added.

