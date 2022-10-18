Skip to Content
Bend
By
Published 7:56 PM

Roof of Bend’s Larkspur Community Center hit by vandals, leaks; new roof planned next year

KTVZ

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The roof of Bend Park and Rec District's Larkspur Community Center is going to get replaced a little early, as it originally was planned for 2026.

The park board Tuesday evening approved the $270,000 contract for Eagle Roofing Co. to do the roof renovation project.

The roof was originally installed in 2001 and has endured vandalism during construction and later leaks that prompted the decision to do the project sooner.

Bend Park and Rec's Communications and Community Relations Manager Julie Brown explained the vandalism.

"When the Larkspur addition was under construction, some people climbed up the side of the building and used a box-cutter to put 15 to 20  12- to 20-inch slices into the roofing fabric," Brown said. "We were able to get the roof patched, but once a hole is cut into a roofing system, it is only a matter of time before it leaks."

The vandals were never found, she added.

Kelsey McGee spoke with BPRD to find out more about the project timeline. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 First at Ten.

Article Topic Follows: Bend
Author Profile Photo

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content