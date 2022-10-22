Skip to Content
today at 6:32 PM
Published 11:58 AM

About 40 people participate in Bend’s first Stroke Awareness Oregon’s Walk-n-Wheel-athon

(Update: Adding video, comments from the event)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) --The first Stroke Awareness Oregon's Walk-n-Wheel-athon took place on Saturday afternoon at Trinity Lutheran School in Bend.

About 40 people participated, to raise funds and awareness for the cause.

I spoke with SAO Board of Directors member Jim Patterson, who is a stroke survivor.

"I suffered a stroke in July of 2020," Patterson said. "As a result of significant and very challenging rehabilitation, I'm here today to participate in this walk, to help raise money for Stroke Awareness Oregon." 

According to Stroke Awareness Oregon, strokes are the fifth-leading cause of death in Oregon.

Stroke Awareness Oregon says it is "a nonprofit created by physicians, stroke survivors and community members exists to eliminate disability and death from stroke through awareness of causes, symptoms, and treatment, and through recovery support."

If you couldn't make the event, there is still a way to participate, with virtual opportunities available. Just click the link at the top of this story.

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21.

