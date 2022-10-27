Bend Park and Rec’s ‘Silver Sneakers’ discount program for seniors is coming to an end

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Park and Recreation's partnership with a senior-discount program called Silver Sneakers is coming to an end on Dec. 31. The program offers discounted recreation and fitness programs for seniors.

Park district Communications and Community Relations Manager Julie Brown said Thursday that BPRD and the service's provider, Tivity Health, "were not able to come to terms with the extended contract."

"We still have a lot of Medicare Advantage plans that are being used every day by older adults in the community and scholarship programs," Brown added.

"The program is going to continue in other fitness places, but the relationship with Bend Park and Recreation is discontinued," she said.

