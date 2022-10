The city of Bend was removing items Thursday as it cleared a homeless encampment from Second Street, working with Central Oregon Bio Solutions on a cleanup, followed by 30 days of city storage of any personal items left behind. A city spokeswoman said Second Street reopened Thursday afternoon.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.