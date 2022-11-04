Bend Park and Rec offering free ‘Fall Back into Fitness’ classes next week

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Fall is a great time to establish or return to indoor fitness activities. To help, Bend Park and Recreation District is offering a free Fall Back into Fitness event from Monday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 13, with more than 35 no-cost fitness classes at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center and Larkspur Community Center.

The broad selection of classes allows patrons to experience a little bit of everything the two recreation facilities have to offer. All participating classes are free. See the full schedule of activities on the website.

“This is a perfect time of year to visit our facilities to explore your options and develop your fitness routine,” said Alli Jorgensen, BPRD fitness supervisor. “With everything from water workouts, yoga, Baby & Me fitness classes, Bliss dance workouts, Zumba and more, community members can find something to get them moving and keep moving as we head into winter and beyond.”

Together, Juniper Swim & Fitness Center and Larkspur Community Center feature five pools, two fitness centers, an indoor track, indoor cycling studio, multiple fitness classrooms and more than 200 weekly fitness classes. A fitness and swim pass works at both locations for lap swimming, recreation swim, fitness classes and working out on your own.

In addition to fitness classes, health screenings are also available:

Optimal Health Screenings – 15-minute health screenings provided by Therapy Works Physical Therapy. Space is limited, call (541) 382-2070 to schedule an appointment.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

8:00 – 11:00 a.m., Larkspur Community Center, Classroom A

Learn more about Juniper Swim & Fitness Center and Larkspur Community Center on the district website including hours of operation and schedules.