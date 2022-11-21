Six Bend DUII arrests in 48 hours over weekend prompt police advice: Drive sober or get a ride

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police made six DUII arrests the weekend, a higher number than usual for a 48-hour period, prompting officers to offer some sober-driving (or ride-sharing) advice for the upcoming holidays while also urging residents to report suspected DUII drivers.

All but one involved alcohol; the sixth alleged use of both alcohol and marijuana, police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

The weekend's first DUII arrest happened around 8:25 p.m. Friday when officers responded to a vehicle that had crashed into a yard in the 21000 block of Northeast Anne Lane.

On Saturday, around 8:20 p.m., police stopped a vehicle speeding on Northeast Greenwood Avenue and the driver was arrested.

About 90 minutes later, officers pulled over a vehicle whose driver failed to stop while leaving the Fred Meyer parking lot. That driver was arrested for DUII-alcohol and marijuana, Miller said.

On Sunday, around 12:25 a.m., police stopped and arrested a driver at NE Eighth Street and Seward Avenue for a variety of offenses, including failure to maintain a lane.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police arrested a drunken driver who also was involved in a hit-and-run crash at Cascade West Grub & Alehouse on Southwest Century Drive.

The last of the weekend occurred around 6:10 p.m. Sunday, when police arrested a DUII driver at the gas pumps at Bend’s Fred Meyer.

"With the holidays fast approaching, Bend Police would like to remind community members that impaired driving is illegal, and we encourage individuals to use ride share opportunities or arrange for a sober driver," Miller said in a news release.

She said police also encourage community members to report if they suspect a DUII driver by calling the non-emergency dispatch line at 541-693-6911, or 911 for an emergency.