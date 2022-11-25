Bend’s Boy Scout Troop 90 begins Christmas tree sales
Tme to start thinking about a fresh-cut Christmas tree? Bend Boy Scout Troop 90 has begun selling them at the Bend Habitat ReStore parking lot.
