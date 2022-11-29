Bend startup expands from junk removal service to holiday lights assist, now offering 2 giveaways

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Life to some, maybe many, is about collecting knickknacks, adding small things into your life to make you happy. But sometimes, they start to add up and become hard to clear out -- and perhaps you start to imagine a less cluttered, even junk-free life.

To that goal, Brett Williams and Adam Jorgensen of Bend created Live Junkless and Bend Lights.

Live Junkless is your one call away from freeing your space of junk. Bend Lights, meanwhile, installs holiday light displays to spread the holiday cheer, and to make your Christmas chores a little bit easier.

The company is offering a giveaway to one person for a free junk removal and another person to get a holiday light display. Live Junkless offers a variety of services from: shed removal, carpet removal and even appliance removal.

"More than 200 people in Central Oregon have called Junkless to remove their junk –– and given us 5-stars for service," says Williams, the company founder

Kelsey McGee is speaking with Williams Tuesday to ask how they turned their business ideas into reality, and learn more about the giveaway requirements. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.