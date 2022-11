Bend Fire & Rescue's cardiac arrest survival rate now far outpaces the nation, thanks to a program Larry Bryant credits with saving his life - and now he volunteers to help train others in the vital CPR techniques. For more information: https://www.bendoregon.gov/government/departments/fire-rescue/community-resources-programs/community-training

