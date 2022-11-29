City of Bend begins community survey, will offer online version soon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend is seeking community feedback to guide priorities and direction for the next two years. People in Bend may receive a call or a text in early December, asking participants to answer questions about the city and its services.

Phone calls and texts requesting survey participation will begin Thursday, Dec. 1.

The community survey intends to get a sense of how Bend residents perceive city services and to assess what city services the community prioritizes. The phone survey should take about 10 minutes. Community participation will help the city set priorities and will be presented to the Bend City Council as they embark on their next round of biennial goal-setting.

Also, for those who don’t get randomly chosen for a call on a cell phone or a landline, the City will launch a similar online Community Survey on Monday, Dec. 12, so everyone can have an opportunity to provide input. The online survey will be available in English and Spanish.

Online survey results will complement the representative phone survey and will also be shared with the Council. Watch bendoregon.gov for the online survey later in December.