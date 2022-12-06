Mirror Pond Fish Passage Advisory Committee meets next week to discuss ‘decision tool’

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Thursday, Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon, the City of Bend’s Mirror Pond Fish Passage Advisory Committee will host a virtual meeting to review and discuss details of the decision tool that the committee will use to make a recommendation on the preferred fish passage option at the Newport Dam, which is the instream infrastructure that creates Mirror Pond.

The Advisory Committee will also discuss next-steps for public engagement.

The public is welcome to attend this meeting. No decision will be made regarding the fish passage design on December 15th.

To attend this virtual meeting, please register for the webinar here: webinar link.

The link, along with materials and documents related to the Advisory Committee’s work-to-date, is also available on the Advisory Committee website: Advisory Committee Website (https://www.coic.org/natural-resources-environment/mirrorpond/)

Next steps in the fish passage selection process include a public meeting and input process, and review of public comments by the Advisory Committee, and additional Advisory Committee discussion. Notification will be sent out prior to upcoming meetings.

For additional information and to sign-up to receive email notifications of upcoming Advisory Committee meetings, please see the Mirror Pond Advisory Committee’s webpage where meeting notes and materials are available: https://www.coic.org/natural-resources-environment/mirrorpond/