City of Bend begins online community survey as council sets goals for next two years

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend is seeking community feedback to guide priorities and direction for the next two years. The city recently concluded a phone survey, asking participants to answer general questions about the city and city services, now followed by an online survey.

For those who didn’t get randomly chosen for a phone call, the city has launched a similar online Community Survey so everyone can have an opportunity to provide input. The online survey is available in both English and Spanish. Online survey results will complement the representative phone survey and will also be shared with the Council.

Go to the City’s webpage at www.bendoregon.gov to find the survey, or go directly to: the survey here (entire URL: https://opinion-insight.com/index.php/113565?newtest=Y&lang=en).

The survey will be available until Dec. 26.

The community survey intends to get a sense of how Bend residents perceive city services and to assess what city services the community prioritizes. Community participation will help the city set priorities and will be presented to the Bend City Council as councilors embark on their next round of biennial goal-setting.