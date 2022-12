Taking the pulse of holiday retail on another cold, snowy December day, NewsChannel 21's Blake Mayfield found two downtown Bend retailers reporting strong sales -- and Santa drawing big crowds, too.

Blake Mayfield is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Blake here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.