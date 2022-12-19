Bend police stop alleged DUII driver; 2nd DUII driver hits patrol car, which then hits first vehicle

Officer uninjured; slight damage to patrol car

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend police officer stopped an alleged DUII driver in a downtown Bend intersection late Saturday night – and about a half-hour later, another alleged DUII driver hit another officer’s parked patrol car, which then struck the first driver’s minivan, officers said.

An officer stopped a 26-year-old Bend man around 11 p.m. and took him into custody on suspicion of DUII, police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

The driver parked his minivan in the intersection of Northwest Wall Street and Lafayette Avenue before he was taken to the Deschutes County Jail on a DUII-alcohol charge, Miller said.

Because the driver stopped the minivan in the middle of the road, it was deemed a hazard, and officers called for an impound tow.

While waiting for the tow company to arrive, an officer parked behind the minivan, with his flashing lights activated to alert drivers to the hazard, Miller said. The police car was parked on Lafayette Avenue, just east of the intersection with Wall Street, and the officer was in it.

Around 11:30 p.m., a 25-year-old Terrebonne woman was driving west on Lafayette Avenue when she rear-ended the police car, which in turn struck the minivan, Miller said. The officer was uninjured and the police car sustained slight damage and remained drivable.

The woman was arrested on DUII-alcohol and drug charges and was taken first to St. Charles Bend, then to the jail, Miller said. Her SUV was impounded and towed.