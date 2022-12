The Bend City Council recently approved a revised master plan for the Gateway North development, which will include a relocated, larger Costco and hundreds of units of multi-unit housing, but it still needs city site plan approval for construction to happen, possibly starting next fall, NewsChannel 21's Blake Mayfield reports.

