Sewer project to close eastbound traffic on SE Ferguson Road, city of Bend says

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Construction on a sewer improvement project will close a stretch of Southeast Ferguson Road to eastbound traffic starting next Tuesday, the city of Bend said.

The closure is between Ridgewater Loop and Ladera Road, according to a posted detour map. Westbound traffic will remain open.

City officials said the project will provide sewer to 13 properties served by private, on-site septic systems, reducing operating and maintenance costs, improving safety and reducing orders in those areas.

Those wanting to stay up to date on the project are urged to text Ferguson to 503-483-5506 to sign up for text updates. You can also learn more about the project at http://www.bendoregon.gov/fergusonsewer .