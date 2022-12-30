Bend’s ‘Reptile Zone’ hit by graffiti vandals, days after arrests in last month’s burglary

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Just days after police made two arrests in a burglary case, The Reptile Zone in Bend was tagged overnight with obscene words and a serious accusation aimed at store owner Jeff Jensen -- one he strongly denies.

Jensen said Friday not only are the expletives-laced accusations of being an "animal abuser" untrue, but he once again feels violated.

Police earlier this week arrested two Bend residents, a 17-year-old and his 18-year-old girlfriend, in the Nov. 28 break-in, caught on security video.

Jensen, who has owned The Reptile Zone for over 15 years, said Friday he loves people coming in and admiring the reptiles. But the recent incidents made it tough to be so gracious with the public.

"I love people," he said, "and this is really biting into that part of me that trusts everybody. I don't as much any more."

One of the hardest things Jensen has had to deal with in this string of incidents is the hit he feels it has taken to his reputation.

"You can steal from me. You can break things," he said. "But you mess with my reputation, and who I am as a human being and my character, and that hits hard."

Asked what he'd want to say to the perpetrators, if he had the chance, Jensen said: "At some point in your life, you've got to answer this -- whether it be in a court system, with somebody else, or God. But I don't believe in karma. I believe in justice."

Jensen said he's notified police of the latest incident, and the community he praised for its support in recent weeks is stepping up again, helping him clean up the damage.