Skip to Content
Bend
By
Published 5:24 PM

COCC: Apartment project site on Bend campus no longer poses public safety concern

Barricades, caution tape was placed at apartment project site by COCC's Bend campus
KTVZ file
Barricades, caution tape was placed at apartment project site by COCC's Bend campus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Pacific Power and Neighborly Development confirmed with Central Oregon Community College on Friday that there is no longer any public safety concern at the Veridian construction site on the south side of COCC's Bend campus, along Northwest Shevlin Park Road.

The school said "community members are again welcome to use the trails and campus grounds in the area surrounding the site," where standing water and live wires prompted earlier concern.

COCC also reminded is closed for the winter break through January 2, 2023. The college will reopen Tues., Jan. 3.

Article Topic Follows: Bend

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content