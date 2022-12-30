COCC: Apartment project site on Bend campus no longer poses public safety concern

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Pacific Power and Neighborly Development confirmed with Central Oregon Community College on Friday that there is no longer any public safety concern at the Veridian construction site on the south side of COCC's Bend campus, along Northwest Shevlin Park Road.

The school said "community members are again welcome to use the trails and campus grounds in the area surrounding the site," where standing water and live wires prompted earlier concern.

COCC also reminded is closed for the winter break through January 2, 2023. The college will reopen Tues., Jan. 3.