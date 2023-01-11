Kôr Community Land Trust, Bend Chamber partner on employer-supported workforce housing pilot

Two lotteries planned; employers must meet requirements

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Homeownership is out of financial reach for the majority of Bend’s working population, reports have shown. The Bend Chamber of Commerce and Kôr Community Land Trust announced a pilot project Wednesday that will demonstrate a way employers can assist their employees in owning their first home.

The Bend Chamber is sponsoring four of seven new homes in Kôr Community Land Trust’s Poplar Community, thanks to financial support from Providence Health Plan and Bend Chamber members. The sponsorship pays for most of the down payment costs that are often a barrier to purchasing a home.

According to a recent employer survey contracted by the Chamber, 81% of local employers cited the cost of housing has a high impact on their ability to fill job vacancies and more than two-thirds of those employers are seeing their revenue decline as a result. Additionally, 43% of regional employers have considered direct housing interventions to ease the cost of housing for their employees.

Through this pilot, local businesses can help their employees who are aspiring, first-time homebuyers to purchase their first home.

“We are so thrilled to be able to bring this pathway to home ownership for employees through our partnership with Kôr,” said Katy Brooks, CEO of the Bend Chamber, in a joint news release. “Obviously this is one option for employers, but there are a variety of partnerships and creative ways for businesses to also secure new rental housing as well and we want to hear from employers who are considering direct housing interventions,” she added.

Kôr’s new residential development, called The Poplar Community, brings much needed affordable homeownership to Bend’s westside. The project includes seven 3-bedroom, 2-bath homes designed to net-zero energy standards for households earning equal or less than 80% AMI.

The homes, designed by Ten Over Studio and constructed by Hiatus Homes, are expected to be completed by the winter of 2024. The homes are located on Kôr land that retains a deed restriction requiring the owner to be employed in Bend, extending this benefit to the Bend workforce in perpetuity.

"Kor's homebuyers are working families who can qualify for a mortgage but cannot afford to purchase a home on the rising market when their own wages remain stagnant. By partnering with the Bend Chamber and local businesses, we're demonstrating the impact affordable housing can have on those who contribute to the Bend economy and the greater community," said Jackie Keogh, Kôr Community Land Trust executive director.

Kôr will conduct two lotteries for access to these homes. First, employers must register for a lottery selection through Kôr before their employees can enter a final lottery drawing. To be eligible, Kôr requires employers to have an office located in Bend, be willing to cover $2,500 in closing costs for employee, have employee demographics that are equal to or more diverse than 91.3% non-Hispanic, white, and have employees who have been employed fulltime with the company for at least a year. The employer application process will open on Febr. 1.

Kôr will give preference to employees of partnering employers during its lottery selection process for awarding homeownership in the Poplar Community.

Interested employers and employees are encouraged to learn more about the employer-supported workforce housing pilot at the Bend Chamber’s What’s Brewing event on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 5:00 - 7:30 PM at Tetherow Resort Event Pavilion. More information and registration for What’s Brewing can be found here.

Kôr Community Land Trust’s Mission

Provide environmentally sustainable and permanently affordable homeownership opportunities for those who contribute to the fabric of the Central Oregon economy and community.

Bend Chamber’s Mission

Create an environment where businesses, their employees and our community excel together through collaboration, advocacy, resources and leadership to meet Bend’s business challenges.