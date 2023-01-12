Skip to Content
Bend
By
Published 12:54 PM

Bend-La Pine Schools seeking applicants to serve on budget committee

Bend-La Pine Schools

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools seeks volunteers to join its Budget Committee, beginning in February.

The committee, which includes the seven elected members of the Bend-La Pine Schools Board of Directors and seven members of the community, currently has one opening. The committee works with district staff to review and approve the school district’s budget each year.

Members of the committee typically serve three-year terms and are asked to participate in a few meetings during the spring of each school year to review the proposed budget.

Applications for the volunteer position are due Friday, Jan. 20. Members must live within the school district, be registered to vote and cannot be current employees or agents for Bend-La Pine Schools.

Visit the Board of Directors’ webpage for details on how to apply (applicants must share a resume, residency attestation form from the webpage and a letter of interest following the prompt on the website.) The appointment committee member shall serve until June 30, 2025.

For additional information, contact 541-355-1000.

