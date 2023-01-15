After sad discovery of Melissa ‘Rose’ Trench’s remains, grieving family says: ‘Her spirit is free and she is at peace’

(Update: Melissa Trench's family issues statement)

Was last seen day after Christmas; family found car at park entrance

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Nearly three weeks of searching by police, search teams, family, friends and community members came to a sad end Sunday, as searchers at Shevlin Park found the remains of Melissa Rosann Trench, a 38-year-old Bend woman last seen by family the day after Christmas.

Deschutes County 911 dispatchers received a call around 12:30 p.m. Sunday from people searching in the Shevlin Park area west of Bend for Trench, whose car was found at the park entry the evening of Dec. 27 by family members, Bend police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

Bend police later confirmed that Trench on Dec. 27 called an ex-boyfriend from years ago and told him she was injured in a forest and needed help. He in turn notified the family, which began their search for her.

Miller said the call was confirmed through cellphone records and that police interviewed the ex-boyfriend, who was out of state when she made the call.

Sunday's caller told authorities they had found what they believed was a body on the south end of Shevlin Park, near Tumalo Creek and Forest Service Road 4606.

Because the location was outside city limits, sheriff’s deputies responded and initially confirmed the deceased subject was Trench, Miller said. The Deschutes County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded and assisted in the investigation.

“Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office detectives will continue to investigate this case,” Miller wrote, “but there is no evidence of foul play or criminal wrongdoing.”

Bend police thanked the sheriff’s office and Deschutes County SAR Foundation for their assistance in the case.

Late Sunday, the woman's family posted this statement to the "Bring Melissa Home" Facebook page:

"Today, January 15th, Melissa Rosann "Rose" Trench arrived home. Her spirit is free and she is at peace.

"We would like to share our most profound gratitude to each and every person who was able to participate in the searches in some shape or form, who has sent messages of hope and inspiration and kept her and our family in their thoughts.

"Thank you to the Deschutes County Search and Rescue Team for their relentless efforts, to the Pacific Crest Trackers Association for their time & dedication as well as the Bend Police Department for their assistance. Special thanks as well to Kylie @brasscactusvintage & Emily @ebk_vintage.

"May Melissa "Rose" continue to live in our hearts and her spirit continue to accompany the acts of those she's touched. "

DCSO SAR had within days of Trench’s disappearance searched nearly 4,000 acres, about six square miles, several times with ground searchers, horse teams, search dogs and drones. Bend PD assigned two detectives who followed up on tips from the public, examined surveillance video and analyzed cellphone data, also searching the area.

Family members organized their own searches, coordinating with officials, and asked the public to help, creating a website called "Bring Home Melissa."