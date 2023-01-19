Bend police chief, mayor councilors decry possible ‘Murder Fest’ concert
Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz and several city councilors expressed criticism at Wednesday evening's meeting after two speakers during the visitors' section voiced concern about a possible "Murder Fest" concert involving white nationalist and Nazi-themed bands.
Krantz noted that the organizer was recently arrested on domestic abuse charges and may face federal charges as well. Mayor Melanie Kebler, echoed by others, said the city must "stand against hate."