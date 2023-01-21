Bend Planning Commission, City Council to take up master plan for unique affordable housing effort

State legislation paved the way for Parkside Place, on 35 acres between Bear Creek Road and Highway 20

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A unique housing opportunity in the works for close to seven years is coming before the Bend Planning Commission and Bend City Council in the next few weeks, as an effort to develop affordable housing in new ways comes closer to fruition on 35 acres just east of Bend.

On Monday evening, the city Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider the master plan for Parkside Place.

Parkside Place is the product of House Bill 4079, a state bill that passed in 2016 that allowed for 35 acres on the east border of Bend to be brought into the urban growth boundary through a non-traditional process. The goal was to aid in the effort to build more affordable housing.

Plans for the property, which stretches from Bear Creek Road to Highway 20, include 346 units of housing, 40% of which are designated for affordable housing. Affordable means the housing is affordable for a household making 80% of Bend’s area median income, which is roughly $71,900 a year.

The site plan submitted by applicant Hayden Homes includes a variety of housing types, including apartment units for rent and single detached homes for ownership. The plan also includes 4 acres for a park, as well as trails and paths through the neighborhood.

"Parkside Place is an exciting opportunity to explore how we can develop affordable housing using unique and innovative approaches," said Lynne McConnell, the city’s housing director.

“Nearly all affordable housing in Bend requires public investment or subsidy of some kind,” McConnell said. “Because of our high land values and the costs of infrastructure and construction, it’s nearly impossible to build affordable housing today without subsidy, but that’s what this pilot is trying to do.”

“This pilot will provide for additional housing choices, as well as for the deep need for affordable housing,” McConnell continued. “We’re pleased to work collaboratively with the developer to create a community that will add amenities and connectivity to the larger neighborhood.”

At the Monday evening meeting, the Planning Commission is expected to make a recommendation to the Bend City Council, which is scheduled to hold a public hearing at its Feb. 15 meeting to consider the master plan and annexation of Parkside Place.

For this unique pilot project, the master plan must be consistent with the Revised Concept Plan that was approved by a previous council and authorized by the state Department of Land Conservation and Development.

If the council approves the master plan and annexation, it would be effective starting March 31.

Public comments can be sent to Karen Swenson at kswenson@bendoregon.gov or provided at the Planning Commission meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday 23, at City Hall or in virtual attendance.

For more information, visit bendoregon.gov/government/committees/planning-commission.