Skip to Content
Bend
By
Published 8:47 PM

Bend still seeing growth in new businesses, though rate slowed in 2022, report says

Downtown Bend
KTVZ file
Downtown Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend entrepreneurs registered 3,625 new businesses with the state of Oregon last year, a 3% increase from 2021, which is only one-third the growth rate of the prior year, a report released this weekend said.

In comparison, the increase in business registrations from pandemic-stricken 2020 to 2021 was 9%, slightly higher than the annual population growth of Bend, said Jeff Eager, business attorney at Bend law firm EagerLaw PC.

“I’m not surprised the rate of growth slowed somewhat in 2022,” Eager said. "The 2020 numbers were depressed significantly by Covid and widespread business restrictions throughout Oregon, including in Bend.

"Also, with state economists predicting a recession in Oregon in 2023, it makes sense for business formations to slow a bit at this point in the business cycle," he added. "Even so, Bend saw one new business registered for every 28 residents in 2022, an impressive clip for a city its size.”

The following tables and graphs were compiled by EagerLaw PC from Oregon Secretary of State data:

New Bend Business Registrations

2020-2022 Comparable

JanuaryFebruaryMarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberTotal
20203233322692342482332182132673252513133226
20213213133662912762803022872652832482953527
20223543243493333102642462722933132593083625
                   
Article Topic Follows: Bend

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content