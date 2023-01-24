Busy NE Bend intersection of Neff Road & Purcell Blvd. to close for months-long improvements project; detour set

City plans public info meeting Feb. 2

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A key, busy intersection in northeast Bend will close around Feb. 22 for a major improvement project expected to take until mid-summer to complete.

A lengthy detour is planned to get traffic around the corner of Northeast Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard, a key route to area schools, medical offices, neighborhoods and St. Charles Bend.

That detour uses Eighth Street, Butler Market Road, 27th Street and Highway 20.

“Expect significant traffic impacts,” the city warns, urging area residents to sign up for project updates and to plan for the detours and extra travel time.

City officials say the “temporary” traffic signal is past its intended lifespan and approaching capacity, with long backups that lead to safety issues. It’s identified as a high-frequency crash site, and in fact by ODOT as in the top 10% crash locations statewide.

There will be new right- and left-turn lanes, as well bike and pedestrian improvements. And the intersection that slopes noticeably to the west will be leveled to provide ADA-compliant crossings.

A pre-construction public information meeting is planned on Thursday, be. 2 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Deschutes Children’s Foundation, 2125 NE Daggett Lane.

More information can be found on this page of the city's website.