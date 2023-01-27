Here’s the scoop: Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, born in Ohio in 1945, has landed in Bend

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream, which started in Ohio in 1945, has just opened a store in Bend on South Highway 97, serving up 48 flavors made in-house daily.

Here's their December announcement:

Ice cream lovers will be able to find the famous Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Bend when Oregon’s Fourth store opens late this year. Handel’s will be located at 61165 S. HWY 97

Established in 1945, Handel’s is headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio, and is recognized as one of the best ice creams in the world*. Former Nike executive Tim Joyce grew up in Youngstown and always wanted to bring “the best ice cream on the planet” to Oregon, where he is the local franchise owner with four stores, the others being in Sherwood, Portland and Eugene.

“We can’t wait to introduce the greater Bend community and Central Oregon to our delicious products,” Joyce said. “A secret to our success is that we make our ice cream fresh daily on site, one batch at a time, using the highest quality ingredients.”

About Handel’s

On a hot summer day in July 1945, Alice Handel began serving ice cream out of her husband’s gas station in Youngstown, Ohio. Her first batches were made using old-fashioned recipes with fresh fruit she picked from her own backyard. Since then, Handel’s has grown to include locations in eight states. The menu has expanded to include more than 100 flavors of homemade ice cream and yogurt. Handel’s success has been documented in many national publications including USA Today, People Magazine, Chocolatier Magazine, and US News and World Report.

*Recently published books “The Ten Best of Everything” and “Everybody Loves Ice Cream” both recognize Handel’s as one of the best ice creams in the world.