A city councilor and businesses in the Bend Central District tell NewsChannel 21's Patrick Priest why they see a planned east-west bike and pedestrian crossing at Hawthorne Avenue as not just a needed transportation link but a big step toward more densely developing that part of the city, including more affordable housing.

