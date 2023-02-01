Skip to Content
City of Bend plans to buy 51 acres of Deschutes National Forest to expand Outback water treatment facility

City of Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend is interested in buying 51 acres of the Deschutes National Forest to expand its Outback water treatment site.

The move to expand the current 15-acre Outback site to adjacent Forest Service land comes as the facility approaches its development capacity.

It's part of the city's 2021 Integrated Water System Master Plan, adopted in 2021, that seeks to serve our community's expansion over the next 20 years and more.

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with city Principal Engineer Brittany Barker about the plans, for a report coming up at Five.

Here is a city tour of its water system, and a city fact sheet on those plans:

