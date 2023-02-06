Bend Fire & Rescue trims May levy request a bit, to boost odds of success

Survey at 81 cents/$1,000 of property value found bare-majority support; cost trimmed to 76 cents

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Fire and Rescue has a year and a couple of months before their current operating levy expires, but they are planning ahead and will be seeking a successor levy in May -- with a significantly higher rate making for quite a challenging campaign ahead.

The department's first five-year operating levy won voter approval in 2014 and was renewed in 2019 at $0.20 per $1,000 of taxable assessed property value.

"The proposed levy we're going to put on the ballot on May 16th is for $0.76 per $1,000 of taxable assessed value." Fire Chief Todd Riley said Monday.

"We rely on the existing levy to provide our services, and because we haven't changed the rate in 10 years," Riley said. "Our call volume over those same 10 years has increased by 60%, and so we're essentially spending the same amount of staff and resources on 60% more calls."

Riley and other officials met last week with city councilors for a briefing on the planned levy request, which was trimmed from an initial proposal of 81 cents per $1,000 of assessed value after a recent community survey found less-than-majority support for the higher amount (see council presentation below), though it rose back above 50% with more information provided to survey respondents.

The city used federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars to open the Pilot Butte fire station and add staff until the new levy request.

"We need to add firefighters, and the only way we can add firefighters is with an increase to our funding," Riley added. "We are increasing this levy to have that new engine at Station 6 (Pilot Butte Station), as well as adding a one advanced life-support paramedic ambulance to help transport."

Rural Fire Board member Ray Miao told councilors at last week's meeting what the survey results underscore: "This is not going to be an easy campaign. Everything has to be one voice, one message" to succeed, he said.

Kelsey McGee talked with Riley and is also speaking with Mayor Melanie Kebler to learn more about the levy request. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21.

Here is Bend Fire's City Council presentation from last week: