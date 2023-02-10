Climate activists protest in downtown Bend over proposed natural gas pipeline expansion

'Am I going to have a sustainable planet to live on?'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- TC Energy is a Canadian company looking to expand a 60-year-old natural gas pipeline that passes just east of Bend, but climate activists are mobilizing to oppose those plans.

Young advocates from COCC, OSU-Cascades and Summit High School staged a protest Friday afternoon at "Peace Corner," the corner of Newport Avenue and Wall Street in downtown Bend, urging opposition to the Gas Transmission Northwest (GTN) pipeline expansion.

Amelia Dubose was at the protest with the group Fridays for Future.

"It would have meant a whole crap-ton of carbon and it could possibly spell what would be detrimental," Dubose said. "Seeing other people out here means that people know what's going on and that they're willing to do the work to stop it."

Freddy Finney-Jordet was an organizer of the protest.

"It's sort of like the ticking clock that's always kind of in my head: What's life going to look like when I am older?" he said. "Am I going to have a sustainable planet to live on?"

The nearly 1,400-mile pipeline has been operating since 1961 and spans from California to British Columbia, going through through Idaho, Washington and Oregon.

"In 2019, when I was, what would that be, 16? -- there was the UN Climate Report," Finney-Jordet said. "We had like seven to 10 years until the -- the effects of climate change became irreversible."

In a statement to NewsChannel 21, TC Energy said demand for more natural gas is clear:

"Natural gas is a critical component of any strategy to meet North America’s long-term energy needs and has contributed to reduced greenhouse gas emissions across the continent. GTNXP is designed to upgrade our system to meet increased demands from our customers in the region, providing the reliable energy to communities throughout the Western U.S. in a safe, responsible, and reliable manner.

"The strong demand for natural gas pipeline capacity in the region, which GTNXP will provide, was reaffirmed when GTN secured long-term agreements with customers for 100 percent of the project capacity. This further demonstrates the need for secure energy to supplement renewables as we work toward a cleaner energy future.

"We are proud of the support GTNXP has received from labor, key communities, stakeholders, and neighbors, and we are committed to continuing our dialogue as we create long-term opportunities, including jobs and economic benefits in the region. The project is still waiting on regulatory approval. We will provide more details as information becomes available."

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is expected to decide soon whether to approve the pipeline expansion.

Among the opponents are 350 Deschutes, a Bend nonprofit that engages in climate advocacy and education.

Executive Director Diane Hodiak said Oregon is on the path to electrification, along with California and Washington.

"We know that all pipelines leak, and unfortunately when Keystone XL pipeline -- an expansion similar to the one that is being proposed by TC Energy -- they had a significant oil spill," she said.

"This is really going to derail our efforts, because this pipeline they're proposing is so significant," Hodiak added. "It's equivalent to putting 750,000 cars on the road, every year -- for 30 years."

The expansion's opponents also are holding what they call a "People's Hearing" on Monday at 5 p.m. for advocates, physicians, elected officials, and other concerned community members.