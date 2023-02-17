Skip to Content
City of Bend seeking volunteers to serve on Accessibility Advisory Committee

The City of Bend is seeking three new volunteer committee members to serve on the city's Accessibility Advisory Committee.

The committee acts as a group of advisors to the City Manager. COBAAC has a critical role in ensuring City programs, services, activities and facilities are accessible to the Bend disability community. The Committee does this by elevating recommendations to the City Manager through the Equity Department.

Individuals selected for committee membership can expect to dedicate four hours per month to COBAAC activities. These activities include attending a meeting of the full committee held on the fourth Thursday of each month, along with other activities and meetings in support of the committee’s purpose. Members are appointed by the City Manager to an initial three-year term and may be considered for a second three-year term.

To apply please complete the Advisory Committee application by:

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 15.

For questions about serving on COBAAC, please contact Cassandra Kehoe, Accessibility and Equity Manager, at 541-693-2141 or email ckehoe@bendoregon.gov.

For information regarding the City of Bend Accessibility Advisory Committee (COBAAC) and becoming a volunteer member, visit the City of Bend Accessibility Advisory Committee website.

