Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies cite man living on FS land south of Bend in recent dog attacks

(Update: Dog owner cited; two victims come forward, others asked to contact SO)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies have located and cited a man living on Forest Service land south of Bend on animal nuisance charges after his dogs allegedly attacked two dogs and possibly others near Skeleton Cave off China Hat Road in recent weeks.

Allyson, a Bend resident, posted on social media and spoke Monday with NewsChannel 21. She says her dog was viciously attacked on a trail in the China Hat area by a pack of seven other dogs she said were Airedale terriers. Others posted information on similar encounters in the area.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office reached out on social meeting Tuesday, looking for information to find the animals and their owner.

Sgt. Jason Wall said Tuesday the reporting party whose dog was injured helped them find the 56-year-old man, living near Skeleton Cave, who owns Airedales and was cited on two counts of animal nuisance.

Wall said the two citations were for two alleged victims who came forward, but that based on the social media reports, the sheriff's office believes there may be more. They are asked to come forward and contact the sheriff's office.

In a Facebook update, the sheriff's office thanked all who assisted in the investigation.

As for Alyson's dog, three weeks after the attack, she said Monday he's doing better and is expected to make a full recovery.