City of Bend plans 37 lane miles of street preservation work this year

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend’s 2023 street preservation work begins in April. Councilors approved a paving contract and a slurry seal contract at their Wednesday evening meeting.

The City of Bend is preparing to do about $3.2 million worth of street preservation contract work this year that will improve approximately 37 lane miles in Bend. This includes about 18 lane miles of asphalt grind and inlay and about 19 lane miles of slurry seal treatments. The map below shows which roads will get treated this summer.

The city’s “Keep Good Roads Good” philosophy means we maintain and preserve streets with the most cost-effective treatment for the road condition — the right treatment at the right time. Maintenance treatments selected for the 2023 construction season include:

Inlays and overlays – Old asphalt is ground out and replaced or a new layer of asphalt is paved on top of existing roadway. The process can take a couple of days.

Slurry – A treatment for low-volume residential streets. One-day closures typically expected.

A road’s condition helps the city determine maintenance plans. The worst roads need full reconstruction. Reconstruction is exponentially more expensive than maintenance, which is not an efficient use of maintenance funds and more likely to be paid for as part of a larger Capital Improvement Program.

“The street preservation contract this season is part of our continued maintenance efforts to extend the life of our transportation infrastructure with the most cost-effective treatments and available resources,” said Transportation and Mobility Director David Abbas. “The paving grind and inlay contract this year is focused on arterial and collector type roadways, while the slurry seal contract focuses on local residential roadways.”

To learn more about Bend’s street preservation practices, visit bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation, which includes an interactive map about this summer’s plans.