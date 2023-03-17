Central Oregonians join in celebrating St. Patty’s Day; Bend Police urge arranging a safe, sober ride home

(Update: Adding video, comments from celebrators)

Bend Police say they'll have extra patrols on duty

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's that time again, to wear something green in order to avoid being pinched and to become invisible to leprechauns. Each year March 17th honors St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland.

Restaurants in Bend are helping to celebrate the luck of the Irish, some serving the traditional corned beef and cabbage.

At Big E's Sports Bar and Grill, there was a set menu for customers, and the place was decked out in green, of course.

"We have a lot of people here that have Irish food," employee Justin Hanson said. "It's a good time. I guess the party atmosphere is alive, and we're here making food for people to enjoy themselves."

At McMenamins Old St. Francis School in downtown Bend, there was live music from the Cascade Highlanders Pipe Band.

Among the folks on hand: Tina Ferguson and Jeff Rodgers, who are visiting from Albany.

Ferguson said, "We're passporters of McMenamins, and we like to do the stamping, and we're going to check out the pool, the soaking pool here."

Sisters resident Carol Joy Brendlinger said she came for the camaraderie and the music.

"I started off with skiing at Virginia Meissner this morning, and this is the first, like official St. Patty's Day stop. I came for the bagpipes and dragged two of my friends over here."

The traditional tunes, Irish fare, friendship and fun -- all have many Irish eyes smiling this warmer Friday in Central Oregon.

Rodgers said, "We're staying here tonight, so later we might be walking -- will most likely be walking around downtown."

You can find plenty more festivities to go out and enjoy at KTVZ.COM's events calendar, https://events.ktvz.com.

Bend Police also wished everyone a happy St. Patrick's Day, but in a more ... sober fashion:

"Don't depend upon the luck of the Irish to get you home after celebrating," they said in a Faceboom most. "Make sure you have a safe, sober ride home. We will have additional patrols out looking for intoxicated drivers. Sláinte!"