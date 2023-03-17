‘Pay or Die’: C.O, mother, daughter featured in new documentary about struggle to afford life-saving insulin

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The high cost of insulin has been a stressful challenge for millions of Americans and families across the country, and a political issue spotlighted recently by three major producers moving to cap the cost. A Bend mother and daughter are featured in a new documentary that shines a spotlight on the issue.

There are about 2 million Americans with Type 1 diabetes, according to Scott Ruderman, who with Rachael Dyer directed the documentary, “Pay or Die,” which follows three families coping with the insulin affordability crisis.

Carly Keenan spoke with Ruderman and with Central Oregon native Sandra Cook, who with daughter Emma are one of the three families featured in the film, and who even rationed insulin and traveled hundreds of miles to Canada to get it at far cheaper prices. Her report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.