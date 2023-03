Nearly a month after an RV was destroyed in a fire off Stevens Road in SE Bend, a dog who perished in the fire has been removed and buried by its owner under a nearby tree and the land owner is arranging for removal of the burned wreckage after being notified.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.