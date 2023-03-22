Laid-off Bend Cracker Barrel worker upset by lack of notice; company says it offers transfers, assistance

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Cracker Barrel worker among over two-dozen suddenly let go when the Bend restaurant closed Monday is upset over the lack of advance notice; a company representative detailed the assistance provided to the laid-off workers.

Lisa Rowley told NewsChannel 21, "We did not have any warning whatsoever of the closure. They don’t even have the decency to call most of us and let us know why. They just ignore emails and phone calls from us to tell us the reason."

Cracker Barrel Media Relations sent this follow-up statement to us on Wednesday:

We are offering our employees transfers to other Cracker Barrel locations, as well as a severance package to assist during this time of transition. For employees who choose not to transfer, we are offering other assistance, including a Job Search Guide which includes linking individuals directly to posted retail and restaurant positions in the community and access to local job centers. A counselor from our Employee Assistance Program (EAP) was also on site Monday in these locations to assist with a variety of employee needs; EAP remains available for 18 weeks post-employment.