Bend air duct cleaning business owner to instruct fentanyl remediation course in Indianapolis next week

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend business owner is traveling to the Midwest to instruct an upcoming fentanyl remediation course.

The course takes place in Indianapolis next week from March 28th to April 1st. It will tout the "most impacting thing to happen to the restoration industry since the invention of de-humidifiers," according to the Restoration and Remediation magazine.

The technology being presented in the course was created by David Hart, the owner of Guarantee Air Duct Cleaning in Bend. NewsChannel 21 caught up with Hart on Saturday to ask about the technology he's presenting.

"Our job is to go in there and declare these structures safe for people to go in and re-inhabit, so that first responders and police can go in there and do their thing," he said.

"This is a ground-breaking course coming up, not only in that its the first fentanyl remediation course, but it's the first remediation course in which the HVAC can actually be addressed, and it's the local guy that actually made the remediation of HVAC possible," Hart explained.

The technology is expected to neutralize fentanyl in as little as 60 seconds.

Hart said he is tasked with writing the U.S. guidelines on how fentanyl is remediated from HVAC systems. He's also set to be keynote speaker for a global summit on the topic in Queensland, Australia this summer.