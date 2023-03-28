SE Bend man frustrated by accumulation of trash in street in front of his home, may sell it and move

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend man said he's had enough and may have to sell his home after trying to deal with an accumulation of trash outside his home on SE Yew Avenue, behind Cascades Lodge.

Bill Bryan wrote to NewsChannel 21, saying he's lived in Bend for over 20 years, and "never thought I would have to sell my house and move because of giant piles of trash overflowing shopping cars on the street in front of my house."

He said it's been happening for over a year, he's reported the situation to city officials three times -- and doesn't know what to do next.

Bola Gbadebo is speaking with Bryan and with city officials about the situation and what residents can or should do if faced with similar issues. Her report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.