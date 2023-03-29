‘Full-lifestyle’ retailer Anthropologie coming to Bend’s Old Mill District later this year

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend’s Old Mill District is excited to announce that Anthropologie will be opening in the riverfront shopping district later this year.

Anthropologie, which is best known for its creative fashions and home décor, opened its first store in Wayne, Pennsylvania in 1992. Part of the URBN brand portfolio that includes Urban Outfitters and Free People, Anthropologie now operates more than 200 stores across the globe.

The Old Mill District store will be Anthropologie’s third operation in Oregon and the first in the state outside of the Portland metro area.

“They’re going to be an amazing addition to the district,” said Beau Eastes, Marketing Director for the Old Mill District. “Anthropologie is one of those iconic retail brands that will elevate everyone around them.”

Over the course of three decades, Anthropologie has evolved from women’s clothing to a full lifestyle shopping experience. The brand’s offerings now include shoes, accessories, beauty, furniture, home décor, garden, and bridal.

Anthropologie will have a significant presence in the Old Mill District, occupying approximately 7,500 square feet at 325 SW Powerhouse Dr, Suite 110. A leader and trendsetter in immersive and experiential retail settings, Anthropologie will replace Chico’s and White House Black Market, combining those two spaces into one to create a new anchor tenant in the north end of the district.

“We’re thrilled to see that north end continue to evolve,” Eastes said, noting the success of Lady Bird Cultural Society, the Old Mill District’s new Mediterranean-influenced fine dining concept, which went into the north end of the district in January.

Renovations at Anthropologie’s new space are set to start in the spring, with an open date expected for later this fall.

About Anthropologie

Anthropologie is a unique lifestyle brand in constant conversation with its thoughtful, creative-minded community. They take pride in resonating with those who prioritize self-expression and pursue inspiration, knowledge, and experience in the spirit of boundless curiosity. Anthropologie is committed to exceeding their customers' expectations in unexpected, personalized ways. Over the years, their product offering has expanded to express the full lifestyle for multiple generations – including apparel, home décor, beauty, bridal, and garden. They reach customers in over 100 countries and operate more than 200 stores around the world.

About the Old Mill District

Celebrating 20 years as one of the Pacific Northwest’s most distinctive and dynamic mixed-use developments, the Old Mill District is located on 270 acres that formerly housed one of the largest sawmill operations in the world. The rich history of the land is coupled with spectacular mountain views, scenic river vistas and an extensive trail system to enjoy the outdoors. More than 55 local, regional, and national retailers and businesses call the Old Mill District home. Bend’s Old Mill District – the most unique shopping, dining, living, and entertainment experience in the region. www.oldmilldistrict.com.