Tears for Fears is the latest addition to Hayden Homes Amphitheater’s summer concert lineup

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A British duo whose name and music is well-known to millions around the world for decades -- Tears for Fears -- announced a concert tour Tuesday that includes a July 26 stop at Bend's Hayden Homes Amphitheater, the latest addition to the venue's busy summer lineup.

Here's the full announcement from Live Nation:

TEARS FOR FEARS ANNOUNCES 2023

﻿NORTH AMERICAN ‘THE TIPPING POINT TOUR PART II’

HAYDEN HOMES AMPHITHEATER - BEND, OR

JULY 26, 2023

Featuring Special Guest Cold War Kids

Tickets Available Starting Tuesday, April 4 with the Artist Presale

General On Sale Begins Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. Local on TearsForFears.com

April 3, 2023 - Today, iconic British duo, Tears For Fears, have announced their North American 2023 summer tour — The Tipping Point Tour Part II – with special guest Cold War Kids. Produced by Live Nation, the 22-city tour kicks off on June 23 at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, NJ making stops across North America in New York, Toronto, Houston, Seattle, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles, CA at the Hollywood Bowl on August 2.

The tour will make a Bend stop at Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, April 4. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. local time on TearsForFears.com.

PRESALE: Fans will have access to artist presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 4 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, April 6 at 10 p.m. local time. Fans can sign up to access artist presale tickets via the band’s website newsletter sign up HERE. Registration closes Tuesday, April 4 at 9:45 a.m. local time.

Tears For Fears are one of the most iconic bands of the ‘80s, selling over 30 million albums worldwide with singles such as “Shout,” “Everybody Wants To Rule The World,” “Mad World,” “Sowing The Seeds Of Love,” and “Woman In Chains” acknowledged as classics. In 2022, the band released their latest studio album The Tipping Point which garnered critical acclaim and has already become a fan favorite.

TEARS FOR FEARS 2023 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Fri Jun 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sat Jun 24 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Mon Jun 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Jun 29 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Jun 30 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

Sun Jul 02 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed Jul 05 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Fri Jul 07 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 08 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tue Jul 11 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Thu Jul 13 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

Fri Jul 14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Sun Jul 16 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Mon Jul 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Thu Jul 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Jul 22 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Mon Jul 24 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Wed Jul 26 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Thu Jul 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 29 – Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheater

Tue Aug 01 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

Wed Aug 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

ABOUT TEARS FOR FEARS

Tears For Fears - Roland Orzabal (vocals, guitar, keyboards) and Curt Smith (vocals, bass, keyboards) formed in Bath, England 1981. With 30 million albums sold worldwide, performing to countless sold-out audiences, and winning various awards, the band represent an inimitable intersection of pop palatability, clever and cognisant lyricism, guitar bombast, and new wave innovation.

Their 1983 debut The Hurting yielded anthems such as “Mad World,” “Change,” and “Pale Shelter,” reaching RIAA Gold status in the United States. 1985’s Songs from the Big Chair became a watershed moment for the group and music at large.

Boasting the signature BRIT Award-winning “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” “Shout,” “Head over Heels,” “Mothers Talk” and “I Believe (A Soulful Re-Recording),” it went quintuple-platinum and captured #1 on the Billboard Top 200. Slant dubbed it one of, “The Best Albums of the 1980s,” it was featured in the book 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die, and Consequence of Sound awarded it a rare A+ rating in a 20-year retrospective.1989’s Seeds of Love proved to be Orzabal and Smith’s last collaboration together until Everybody Loves A Happy Ending in 2004, which rekindled the creative fire between them. The band engaged in a three-year touring whirlwind across North America, Japan, South Korea, Manila, and South America beginning in 2010.

2013 saw them return with their first recorded music in a decade: a cover of Arcade Fire’s “Ready to Start.” The band returned once more in 2017 with the Rule The World best of collection, which once more catapulted the band back to the upper echelon of the UK album charts. The duo’s DNA remains embedded within three generations of artists on both subtle and overt levels. Quietly casting a shadow over rock, hip-hop, electronic dance music, indie, and beyond, The Weeknd infused “Pale Shelter” into Starboy’s “Secrets,” David Guetta sampled “Change” for “Always,” and Drake utilized “Ideas as Opiates” as the foundation for “Lust For Life,” while Ally Brooke Hernandez, Adam Lambert, and Gary Jules recorded popular covers of “Mad World” and Disturbed took on “Shout,” and that’s only to name a few. Lorde cut a haunting cover of “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” for the Soundtrack of the blockbuster The Hunger Games – Catching Fire, which Tears For Fears gleefully would use as intro music live and thus bring everything full circle.

Meanwhile, classic songs figure prominently everywhere from The Wire and Donnie Darko to Straight Outta Compton and Mr. Robot. Long before they became a cultural cornerstone Tears For Fears simply consisted of two school friends growing up in Bath, Somerset UK.

With the release of their first album in almost 20 years The Tipping Point in 2022, the 40th anniversary of The Hurting and with more touring on the horizon, Orzabal and Smith remain as loud as ever, while yet another generation gets ready to “Shout” with them all over again.