Children’s Museum of C.O. supporters holding forum Tuesday evening, seek community input on plans

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Children's Museum of Central Oregon is a Bend nonprofit seeking to create a new museum for the community. The museum is planning for a forum Tuesday evening, inviting the community to 10 Barrel Brewing Company East Side from 5-6 p.m.

The goal is to bring more STEAM-based learning options to the people of Central Oregon and visitors. The Children's Museum Central Oregon board and design team will be ready to listen to the public's comments and ideas of the museum.

The mission of the museum is to provide children with a fun place for hands-on learning and play.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with the group's board president to learn about the timeline and what the feedback has been from the community so far. She will discuss the need for such a museum and where things stand with the expected costs to make it happen.

