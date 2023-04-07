City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of April 10-16

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of April 10-16.

OB Riley Road between Roper Lane and Glen Vista Road for infrastructure installation, northbound lane shift with flagging, expect minimal delays in traffic, April 11, 2023 - May 12, 2023.

between Roper Lane and Glen Vista Road for infrastructure installation, northbound lane shift with flagging, expect minimal delays in traffic, April 11, 2023 - May 12, 2023. Roundabout at intersection of Eighth Street and Butler Market Road for ADA ramp replacement, single lane flagging through roundabout, April 12, 2023 - April 14, 2023

Ongoing Closures:

Neff & Purcell Improvement Project - The Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard Improvements Project is a high priority project providing both north-south connectivity and improving safety and capacity in a vital area of Bend. For more information visit the Neff and Purcell Improvement Project webpage. Intersection of NE Neff Road and NE Purcell Boulevard for infrastructure improvements, full road closure with detour, began Feb. 22, 2023.

– Street improvements on Wilson Avenue from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety. Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to removal and replacement of underground utilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. For more information, visit Newport Corridor Improvements Project webpage. Various closures through May 2023. Full closure of the NW 14th Street roundabout, Jan. 9, 2023 – May 2023 NW Newport Avenue east of NW 14th Street through NW Juniper Street, Jan. 9, 2023 – May 2023 NW 14th Street Between NW Ogden Avenue and NW Milwaukee Avenue, Jan. 9, 2023 – May 2023 NW 15th Street between NW Milwaukee and NW Newport Avenue, Jan. 5, 2023 – May 2023

Third and Pinebrook Safety Crossing Project - Safety improvements at the north side of SE Third Street and Pinebrook Boulevard intersection. Median to be constructed with pedestrian crossing. Road and lane closures anticipated on Pinebrook and Third Street with work anticipated to be completed mid-summer 2023. Work begins April 3, 2023. Pinebrook boulevard between SE Third Street and commercial entrances closed for construction

SE Sydney Harbor Court between SE Delta Drive and SE Humber Lane for water infrastructure installation, full road closure with local access, March 23, 2023 - April 21, 2023

Cooley Road between NW Brownrigg Lane and HWY 20 for initial roundabout construction, full closure with detour, begins Feb. 20, 2023.

ODOT Third Street Improvements – Infrastructure improvements along Third Street from Butler Market Road to Greenwood Avenue. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of summer 2023. Street sections affected listed below. Single-lane closures on Third Street near Mervin Sampels Road intersection

Ferguson Sewer Project – This project is decommissioning the Camden and Ridgewater No. II Pump Stations and installing gravity sewer on Ferguson Road. Project completion fall 2023. Ferguson Road between King Solomon Lane and Sage Creek Drive for the Freguson Sewer Project, Eastbound Lane closure with detour, begins Jan. 3, 2023.

Future Road Closures:

2023 Salmon Run – This special event includes a 5K, 10K, and half marathon. The event will primarily use City sidewalks and BPRD trails, crossing a few higher-classification streets with the use of certified flaggers (streets listed below). Event to take place April 21, 2023. NW Galveston Avenue between NW Harmon Boulevard and NW Riverfront Street

Bend Marathon - Downtown Bend and various City streets

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

