The 2023 Bend Women's Expo was held Saturday at The Riverhouse on the Deschutes Convention Center, offering over 100 vendors for a variety of interests, speakers and panel discussions, all with a goal to celebrate and empower women.

Bola Gbadebo is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bola here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.